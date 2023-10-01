Final bracket, seeding for 2023 MLB playoffs

The dust has settled from Game 162, and the playoff picture for the 2023 MLB postseason is officially set. The biggest question of the day was the fate of the AL West, which belongs once again to the Astros after Houston won and the Rangers lost in Seattle (a shuffle that also has ramifications on the AL Wild Card picture). Who will be playing who when the games get underway on Tuesday, October 3? We’ve got the finalized bracket below.

American League bracket

No. 3 Minnesota Twins (87-75; AL Central champs) vs. No. 6 Toronto Blue Jays (89-73; third Wild Card)

No. 4 Tampa Bay Rays (99-63; first WC) vs. No. 5 Texas Rangers (90-72; second WC)

The winner of the 3-6 matchup would face the No. 2 Houston Astros (90-72; AL West champs) in the Divisional round. The winner of the 4-5 matchup would face the top-seeded Baltimore Orioles (101-61; AL East champs) in the next round.

National League bracket

No. 3 Milwaukee Brewers (92-70; NL Central champs) vs. No. 6 Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78; third WC)

No. 4 Philadelphia Phillies (90-72; clinched first WC) vs. No. 5 Miami Marlins (84-77; second WC)*

*Note: MLB will not make the Marlins return to New York on Monday to finish their rain-postponed game against the Mets, meaning Miami will play only 155 games

The winner of the 3-6 matchup would go on to face the No. 2 Los Angeles Dodgers (100-62; NL West champs) in the Divisional round. The winner of the 4-5 matchup would face the No. 1 Atlanta Braves (104-58; NL East champs) in the next round.