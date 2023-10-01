Full schedule for Wild Card round of 2023 MLB playoffs

The Wild Card Round in the 2023 MLB playoffs is wilder than ever thanks to the addition of an extra postseason spot in each league. There will be four playoff series in this round, which gets underway on Tuesday, October 3. Each series has a best-of-three format, and all games will be played at the home stadium of the higher-seeded team.

Here is a look at the schedule for the Wild Card round, with TV stations included.

2023 MLB playoff schedule: Wild Card round

The Texas Rangers fell from AL West champs and a first-round bye to the fifth seed and a trip to face the Rays in a best-of-three series in St. Petersburg all in the course of one very bad Sunday afternoon. Tampa fell short of the AL East thanks to the dominant O’s, but they still won 99 games are looking very dangerous after routing Toronto on Saturday and Sunday. The Jays now travel to Minnesota to take on a Twins team that has sleepwalked through the moribund AL Central this year but has as deep a starting rotation as anyone.

In the NL, the cardiac Marlins ride an improbable final week all the way into a Wild Card series against the division rival Phillies, who are looking to catch lightning in a bottle once again and ride it to a second straight pennant. The Brewers, meanwhile, loom as a dark-horse in the presumed two-team race between the Dodgers and Braves, with the trio of Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta looking awfully tough to deal with. Arizona has pitching stars of their own in Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly, though, and the best player on the field in Corbin Carroll.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

No. 5 Texas Rangers at No. 4 Tampa Bay Rays, Game 1, 3:08 p.m. ET, ABC

No. 6 Toronto Blue Jays at No. 3 Minnesota Twins, Game 1, 4:38 p.m. ET, ESPN

No. 6 Arizona Diamondbacks vs. No. 3 Milwaukee Brewers, Game 1, 7:08 p.m. ET, ESPN2

No. 5 Miami Marlins vs. No. 4 Philadelphia Phillies, Game 1, 8:08 p.m. ET, ESPN

Wednesday, Oct. 4

No. 5 Texas Rangers at No. 4 Tampa Bay Rays, Game 2, 3:08 p.m. ET, ABC

No. 6 Toronto Blue Jays at No. 3 Minnesota Twins, Game 2, 4:38 p.m. ET, ESPN

No. 6 Arizona Diamondbacks vs. No. 3 Milwaukee Brewers, Game 2, 7:08 p.m. ET, ESPN2

No. 5 Miami Marlins vs. No. 4 Philadelphia Phillies, Game 2, 8:08 p.m. ET, ESPN

Thursday, Oct. 5

No. 5 Texas Rangers at No. 4 Tampa Bay Rays, Game 3, 3:08 p.m. ET, ABC*

No. 6 Toronto Blue Jays at No. 3 Minnesota Twins, Game 3, 4:38 p.m. ET, ESPN*

No. 6 Arizona Diamondbacks vs. No. 3 Milwaukee Brewers, Game 3, 7:08 p.m. ET, ESPN2*

No. 5 Miami Marlins vs. No. 4 Philadelphia Phillies, Game 3, 8:08 p.m. ET, ESPN*

*if necessary