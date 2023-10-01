The 2023 MLB playoffs begin on Tuesday, Oct. 3, with more teams in contention for a World Series title than ever before. With the addition of a third Wild Card spot in each league, 12 teams have their sights set on raising the Commissioner’s Trophy at the end of the 118th edition of the World Series. Settle in for another round October magic.

Here is the full postseason schedule with TV networks listed. Start times will be added as they are announced.

2023 MLB playoff schedule

Wild Card Round

There will be two best-of-three Wild Card series in each league. The higher-seeded team will have home-field advantage for all games. One matchup will feature the top two Wild Card teams — the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds in each league. The other will see the division winner with the worst record, the No. 3 seed, hosting the third and final Wild Card team, the No. 6 seed.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

No. 5 Texas Rangers at No. 4 Tampa Bay Rays, Game 1, 3:08 p.m. ET, ABC

No. 6 Toronto Blue Jays at No. 3 Minnesota Twins, Game 1, 4:38 p.m. ET, ESPN

No. 6 Arizona Diamondbacks vs. No. 3 Milwaukee Brewers, Game 1, 7:08 p.m. ET, ESPN2

No. 5 Miami Marlins vs. No. 4 Philadelphia Phillies, Game 1, 8:08 p.m. ET, ESPN

Wednesday, Oct. 4

No. 5 Texas Rangers at No. 4 Tampa Bay Rays, Game 2, 3:08 p.m. ET, ABC

No. 6 Toronto Blue Jays at No. 3 Minnesota Twins, Game 2, 4:38 p.m. ET, ESPN

No. 6 Arizona Diamondbacks vs. No. 3 Milwaukee Brewers, Game 2, 7:08 p.m. ET, ESPN2

No. 5 Miami Marlins vs. No. 4 Philadelphia Phillies, Game 2, 8:08 p.m. ET, ESPN

Thursday, Oct. 5

No. 5 Texas Rangers at No. 4 Tampa Bay Rays, Game 3, 3:08 p.m. ET, ABC*

No. 6 Toronto Blue Jays at No. 3 Minnesota Twins, Game 3, 4:38 p.m. ET, ESPN*

No. 6 Arizona Diamondbacks vs. No. 3 Milwaukee Brewers, Game 3, 7:08 p.m. ET, ESPN2*

No. 5 Miami Marlins vs. No. 4 Philadelphia Phillies, Game 3, 8:08 p.m. ET, ESPN*

*if necessary

Divisional Round

The top two teams in each league received a bye through the Wild Card Round. Those teams get home-field advantage for their best-of-five Division Series. The higher-seeding team will host games Nos. 1, 2 and 5.

Saturday, Oct. 7

NLDS No. 4/5 at Atlanta Braves, Game 1, TBS

ALDS No. 4/5 at Baltimore Orioles, Game 1, FOX or FS1

ALDS No. 3/6 at Houston Astros, Game 1, FOX or FS1

NLDS No. 3/6 at Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 1, TBS

Sunday, Oct. 8

ALDS No. 4/5 at Baltimore Orioles, Game 2, FOX or FS1

ALDS No. 3/6 at Houston Astros, Game 2, FOX or FS1

Monday, Oct. 9

NLDS No. 4/5 at Atlanta Braves, Game 2, TBS

NLDS No. 3/6 at Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 2, TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 10

ALDS No. 4/5 at Baltimore Orioles, Game 3, FOX or FS1

ALDS No. 3/6 at Houston Astros, Game 3, FOX or FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 11

NLDS No. 4/5 at Atlanta Braves, Game 3, TBS

NLDS No. 3/6 at Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 3, TBS

ALDS No. 4/5 at Baltimore Orioles, Game 4, FOX or FS1*

ALDS No. 3/6 at Houston Astros, Game 4, FOX or FS1*

*If necessary

Thursday, Oct. 12

NLDS No. 4/5 at Atlanta Braves, Game 4, TBS*

NLDS No. 3/6 at Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 4, TBS*

*If necessary

Friday, Oct. 13

ALDS No. 4/5 at Baltimore Orioles, Game 5, FOX or FS1*

ALDS No. 3/6 at Houston Astros, Game 5, FOX or FS1*

*If necessary

Saturday, Oct. 14

NLDS No. 4/5 at Atlanta Braves, Game 5, TBS*

NLDS No. 3/6 at Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 5, TBS*

*If necessary

Championship Round

Who will earn a trip to the World Series? That will be decided at the end of the best-of-seven League Championship Series. The highest remaining seed will host game Nos. 1, 2, 6 and 7.

Sunday, Oct. 15

ALCS Lower Seed at Higher Seed, Game 1, FOX or FS1

Monday, Oct. 16

ALCS Lower Seed at Higher Seed, Game 2, FOX or FS1

NLCS Lower Seed at Higher Seed, Game 1, TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 17

NLCS Lower Seed at Higher Seed, Game 2, TBS

Wednesday, Oct. 18

ALCS Lower Seed at Higher Seed, Game 3, FOX or FS1

Thursday, Oct. 19

ALCS Lower Seed at Higher Seed, Game 4, FOX or FS1

NLCS Lower Seed at Higher Seed, Game 3, TBS

Friday, Oct. 20

ALCS Lower Seed at Higher Seed, Game 5, FOX or FS1*

NLCS Lower Seed at Higher Seed, Game 4, TBS

*If necessary

Saturday, Oct. 21

NLCS Lower Seed at Higher Seed, Game 5, TBS*

*If necessary

Sunday, Oct. 22

ALCS Lower Seed at Higher Seed, Game 6, FOX or FS1*

*If necessary

Monday, Oct. 23

ALCS Lower Seed at Higher Seed, Game 7, FOX or FS1*

NLCS Lower Seed at Higher Seed, Game 6, TBS*

*If necessary

Tuesday, Oct. 24

NLCS Lower Seed at Higher Seed, Game 7, TBS*

*If necessary

World Series

The 118th World Series will be a best-of-seven set. The team with the better record will have home-field advantage for game Nos. 1, 2, 6 and 7.

Friday, Oct. 27

Game 1 (at better record), FOX

Saturday, Oct. 28

Game 2 (at better record), FOX

Monday, Oct. 30

Game 3 (at lesser record), FOX

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Game 4 (at lesser record), FOX

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Game 5 (at lesser record), FOX*

*If necessary

Friday, Nov. 3

Game 6 (at better record), FOX*

*If necessary

Saturday, Nov. 4

Game 7 (at better record), FOX*

*If necessary