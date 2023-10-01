The 2023 MLB playoffs begin on Tuesday, Oct. 3, with more teams in contention for a World Series title than ever before. With the addition of a third Wild Card spot in each league, 12 teams have their sights set on raising the Commissioner’s Trophy at the end of the 118th edition of the World Series. Settle in for another round October magic.
Here is the full postseason schedule with TV networks listed. Start times will be added as they are announced.
2023 MLB playoff schedule
Wild Card Round
There will be two best-of-three Wild Card series in each league. The higher-seeded team will have home-field advantage for all games. One matchup will feature the top two Wild Card teams — the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds in each league. The other will see the division winner with the worst record, the No. 3 seed, hosting the third and final Wild Card team, the No. 6 seed.
Tuesday, Oct. 3
No. 5 Texas Rangers at No. 4 Tampa Bay Rays, Game 1, 3:08 p.m. ET, ABC
No. 6 Toronto Blue Jays at No. 3 Minnesota Twins, Game 1, 4:38 p.m. ET, ESPN
No. 6 Arizona Diamondbacks vs. No. 3 Milwaukee Brewers, Game 1, 7:08 p.m. ET, ESPN2
No. 5 Miami Marlins vs. No. 4 Philadelphia Phillies, Game 1, 8:08 p.m. ET, ESPN
Wednesday, Oct. 4
No. 5 Texas Rangers at No. 4 Tampa Bay Rays, Game 2, 3:08 p.m. ET, ABC
No. 6 Toronto Blue Jays at No. 3 Minnesota Twins, Game 2, 4:38 p.m. ET, ESPN
No. 6 Arizona Diamondbacks vs. No. 3 Milwaukee Brewers, Game 2, 7:08 p.m. ET, ESPN2
No. 5 Miami Marlins vs. No. 4 Philadelphia Phillies, Game 2, 8:08 p.m. ET, ESPN
Thursday, Oct. 5
No. 5 Texas Rangers at No. 4 Tampa Bay Rays, Game 3, 3:08 p.m. ET, ABC*
No. 6 Toronto Blue Jays at No. 3 Minnesota Twins, Game 3, 4:38 p.m. ET, ESPN*
No. 6 Arizona Diamondbacks vs. No. 3 Milwaukee Brewers, Game 3, 7:08 p.m. ET, ESPN2*
No. 5 Miami Marlins vs. No. 4 Philadelphia Phillies, Game 3, 8:08 p.m. ET, ESPN*
*if necessary
Divisional Round
The top two teams in each league received a bye through the Wild Card Round. Those teams get home-field advantage for their best-of-five Division Series. The higher-seeding team will host games Nos. 1, 2 and 5.
Saturday, Oct. 7
NLDS No. 4/5 at Atlanta Braves, Game 1, TBS
ALDS No. 4/5 at Baltimore Orioles, Game 1, FOX or FS1
ALDS No. 3/6 at Houston Astros, Game 1, FOX or FS1
NLDS No. 3/6 at Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 1, TBS
Sunday, Oct. 8
ALDS No. 4/5 at Baltimore Orioles, Game 2, FOX or FS1
ALDS No. 3/6 at Houston Astros, Game 2, FOX or FS1
Monday, Oct. 9
NLDS No. 4/5 at Atlanta Braves, Game 2, TBS
NLDS No. 3/6 at Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 2, TBS
Tuesday, Oct. 10
ALDS No. 4/5 at Baltimore Orioles, Game 3, FOX or FS1
ALDS No. 3/6 at Houston Astros, Game 3, FOX or FS1
Wednesday, Oct. 11
NLDS No. 4/5 at Atlanta Braves, Game 3, TBS
NLDS No. 3/6 at Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 3, TBS
ALDS No. 4/5 at Baltimore Orioles, Game 4, FOX or FS1*
ALDS No. 3/6 at Houston Astros, Game 4, FOX or FS1*
*If necessary
Thursday, Oct. 12
NLDS No. 4/5 at Atlanta Braves, Game 4, TBS*
NLDS No. 3/6 at Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 4, TBS*
*If necessary
Friday, Oct. 13
ALDS No. 4/5 at Baltimore Orioles, Game 5, FOX or FS1*
ALDS No. 3/6 at Houston Astros, Game 5, FOX or FS1*
*If necessary
Saturday, Oct. 14
NLDS No. 4/5 at Atlanta Braves, Game 5, TBS*
NLDS No. 3/6 at Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 5, TBS*
*If necessary
Championship Round
Who will earn a trip to the World Series? That will be decided at the end of the best-of-seven League Championship Series. The highest remaining seed will host game Nos. 1, 2, 6 and 7.
Sunday, Oct. 15
ALCS Lower Seed at Higher Seed, Game 1, FOX or FS1
Monday, Oct. 16
ALCS Lower Seed at Higher Seed, Game 2, FOX or FS1
NLCS Lower Seed at Higher Seed, Game 1, TBS
Tuesday, Oct. 17
NLCS Lower Seed at Higher Seed, Game 2, TBS
Wednesday, Oct. 18
ALCS Lower Seed at Higher Seed, Game 3, FOX or FS1
Thursday, Oct. 19
ALCS Lower Seed at Higher Seed, Game 4, FOX or FS1
NLCS Lower Seed at Higher Seed, Game 3, TBS
Friday, Oct. 20
ALCS Lower Seed at Higher Seed, Game 5, FOX or FS1*
NLCS Lower Seed at Higher Seed, Game 4, TBS
*If necessary
Saturday, Oct. 21
NLCS Lower Seed at Higher Seed, Game 5, TBS*
*If necessary
Sunday, Oct. 22
ALCS Lower Seed at Higher Seed, Game 6, FOX or FS1*
*If necessary
Monday, Oct. 23
ALCS Lower Seed at Higher Seed, Game 7, FOX or FS1*
NLCS Lower Seed at Higher Seed, Game 6, TBS*
*If necessary
Tuesday, Oct. 24
NLCS Lower Seed at Higher Seed, Game 7, TBS*
*If necessary
World Series
The 118th World Series will be a best-of-seven set. The team with the better record will have home-field advantage for game Nos. 1, 2, 6 and 7.
Friday, Oct. 27
Game 1 (at better record), FOX
Saturday, Oct. 28
Game 2 (at better record), FOX
Monday, Oct. 30
Game 3 (at lesser record), FOX
Tuesday, Oct. 31
Game 4 (at lesser record), FOX
Wednesday, Nov. 1
Game 5 (at lesser record), FOX*
*If necessary
Friday, Nov. 3
Game 6 (at better record), FOX*
*If necessary
Saturday, Nov. 4
Game 7 (at better record), FOX*
*If necessary