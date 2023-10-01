The calendar has officially flipped to October, which can only mean one thing: It’s time for the MLB playoffs. We’re in the second year of the new 12-team format, meaning more teams than ever will be vying to reach the 119th World Series — and hoist the Commissioner’s Trophy. Here’s everything to know as the 2023 postseason gets underway.

When do the 2023 MLB playoffs begin?

The playoffs begin on Tuesday, October 3, with Game 1 in each of MLB’s four Wild Card Series matchups.

Playoff format

Last year, MLB expanded its playoff field from 10 teams to 12. Previously, the two Wild Card teams in each league faced off in a one-game playoff to decide who would move on to face the top overall seed in the Division Series. But with an extra Wild Card team in each league added to the mix, that winner-take-all aspect is gone. Instead, we get two best-of-three series in the new Wild Card round, with the division winner with the worst record playing the third Wild Card team and the top two Wild Card teams playing each other. (All games take place at the home stadium of the team with the better record.)

The top two division winners in each league, meanwhile, receive a bye and advance directly to the five-game Division Series. The top seed will face the lowest-seeded team that advances from the Wild Card round, while the two-seed faces the other advancing team.

Wild Card teams

