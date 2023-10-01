Gabe Davis start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

While Gabe Davis only had 48 catches last season, he proved his fantasy worth with 836 yards and seven touchdowns despite having to fight Stefon Diggs for targets. That trend has continued into the 2023 season, as he has 159 yards despite only having nine catches. Here’s a look at his value heading into Week 4.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Gabe Davis

That boom or bust trend was on display last week, as Davis hauled in one catch for a 35-yard touchdown in Buffalo’s win. His best week of the season came in Week 2 when he had six receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown against the Raiders.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Start. This is a good week to ride the Gabe Davis dragon. The Dolphins defense allowed 34 points in Week 1 to Justin Herbert, so there’s some clear room for the Bills to operate. Last year Davis had multiple receptions in both of the Bills' regular season games against the Dolphins before going off for 113 yards and a touchdown in their Wild Card matchup. With Diggs generating so much attention, this could be a big week for Davis.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Start. Davis is the rare receiver who holds more value in standard leagues just because of his production-to-volume ratio. Even if he doesn’t get the kind of targets that Diggs will, the Bills will likely take a couple of deep shots with him at various points throughout the game.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Gabe Davis

FantasyPros has Davis ranked as WR39 for this week where he’s between Jordan Addison and Michael Thomas. I’d start Davis ahead of both of them, as his big-play ability outweighs what either of them could bring to the table.