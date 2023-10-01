Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

After gaining a fair bit of hype as a strong fantasy timeshare, the Bills duo of Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox combined for 118 yards on 18 receptions through the team’s first three games. Here’s a look at their combined fantasy outlook for Week 4.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills TEs Dawson Knox/Dalton Kincaid

While the Bills picked up a big 37-3 win over the Commanders last week, Knox and Kincaid weren’t much of a factor, combining for 14 yards on three catches.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Sit both of them.

Right now, Knox and Kincaid are a touchdown-dependent timeshare. James Cook has been feasting on the ground while Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis have been getting most of the targets through the air, which hasn’t left much room for Knox and Kincaid. Although there’s always a chance that Josh Allen decides to turn a game into a tight end target-fest like he did at points last year, that’s more of a dream than reality right now.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Sit. I’d sit both of them for the same reasons listed above. Neither one of them has emerged as much of a deep threat, meaning any volume of work wouldn’t mean as much in a standard league. Sit in favor of a tight end with a more established role.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Dawson Knox/Dalton Kincaid

Kincaird checks in as TE16 this week at FantasyPros, while Knox is TE21. While they get a solid matchup against the Dolphins' leaky defense, some other tight ends I’d pivot to in this tier are Gerald Everett and Hayden Hurst. If you have to start one of Knox and Kincaid, I’d go with Kincaid, just because his speed could cause problems if he’s lined up against a Dolphins linebacker.