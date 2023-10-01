De’Von Achane start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Well, if you didn’t know about De’Von Achane last week, you certainly know about him now after he set an NFL record with 203 rushing yards in his second NFL game. Here’s a look at his fantasy value for Week 4.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB De’Von Achane

Achane, who was a healthy scratch in Week 1 jumped to RB6 in fantasy thanks to his crazy Week 3 performance that featured more than 230 total yards and four total touchdowns.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Start. There’s no way you should bench Achane after last week. While there’s no way he’ll be able to tally his total from last week (duh), he and Raheem Mostert have emerged as one of the best running back tandems in all of football. With Jeff Wilson and Salvon Ahmed once again out, Achane will be called upon often against the Bills' stingy defense. I’m expecting him to come back down to earth but still be productive.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Start. The only reason Achane isn’t in your starting lineup is if you have bonafide stars in all of your RB and FLEX positions. I’d say he’s a solid RB2/3/FLEX option right now, but if he puts together a solid performance against the Bills then I think he’ll have moved into the start-and-forget category.

Player(s) you would start ahead of De’Von Achane

FantasyPros has Achane ranked as RB24 this week in between Najee Harris and Jerome Ford, and Achane should get the start over both of them. The only other running back I’d consider starting over Achane in this tier is Joshua Kelley (so long as Austin Ekeler is out again this week).