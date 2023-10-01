Juwan Johnson start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season on Sunday afternoon. If you’re here, you’re wondering if you should stick with TE Juwan Johnson, who has been very underwhelming to start this season. Let’s take a look at his fantasy football scope for this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints TE Juwan Johnson

Johnson had two catches on four targets for 12 yards in Week 3 vs. the Packers. Backup TE Jimmy Graham caught an 8-yard TD in the loss.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Sit. There’s uncertainty at QB with Derek Carr (shoulder) questionable to play. If he’s out, Jameis Winston isn’t a bad backup. Still, the Saints are getting RB Alvin Kamara back, so they could lean on the run game more. If that’s the case, expect Chris Olave and Michael Thomas to see more of the targets. That should leave Johnson and the depth receivers irrelevant in fantasy this week.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Sit. Johnson would need to catch a TD to give us anything back in standard. We also may see more running plays and the Saints may not be in position to score much.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Juwan Johnson

Johnson isn’t really worth a starting spot in most formats in Week 4. We have Johnson ranked as the TE26 this week in PPR. His teammate, Taysom Hill, is a better option with more upside, albeit a lot of risk.