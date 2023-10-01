Rashid Shaheed start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints take on the NFC South rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. The Saints may be without QB Derek Carr, who is questionable due to a shoulder injury sustained in Week 3 vs. the Packers. That could have a big impact on how we approach WR Rashid Shaheed in Week 4. Let’s take a look.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Rashid Shaheed

Last week, Shaheed didn’t have a catch and was targeted twice. He did take a 76-yard punt return back for a touchdown, which salvaged his fantasy day a bit.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Sit. With the uncertainty at QB and last week, it’s hard to trust Shaheed in any format at this point. He’s firmly behind WRs Chris Olave and Michael Thomas, and the Saints aren’t exactly an offensive juggernaut. So Shaheed will see targets behind those two but in a group with Jimmy Graham, Juwan Johnson, Alvin Kamara, Tony Jones Jr., and Taysom Hill. That’s way too many mouths to feed. Shaheed has some big-play ability, which makes him an OK FLEX in deeper PPR formats. Still, he’s too risky, so it’s best to go another route this week.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Sit. If we aren’t playing Shaheed in PPR, we aren’t playing him in standard.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Rashid Shaheed

Pretty much any WR inside the top 50 or so. There may be waiver wire options that are more appealing than Shaheed at the end of the day.