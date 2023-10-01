Kendre Miller start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints(2-1) suffered their first loss of the season in Week 2 after blowing a lead to the Green Bay Packers. The Saints were up 17-0 before the Packers ripped off 18 straight points for the win. Derek Carr suffered a shoulder injury in the game. The Saints will look to rebound in Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Bucs.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints RB Kendre Miller

Miller did get a chance to carry the ball the first couple of weeks but finally got his chance in Week 3. He carried the ball nine times for 34 yards against the Packers. He also caught one pass, but he didn’t gain any yards.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Sit Miller. Alvin Kamara is back from suspension this week and will likely see RB1 reps this week. Jamaal Williams is out with an injury. So Miller will see some carries, but they may be limited depending on how much Kamara can handle in his first week back. Miller only saw nine carries in Week one without Kamara in the lineup. He also only saw one target, so PPR isn’t an option.

Start or sir in Week 4 standard league

Sit Miller in a standard league as well. If he sees around nine carries then he won’t likely get the yardage to make it worth the start. If you were to start him, it would be as RB2, but there isn’t enough sample size right now to see how he will perform on a weekly basis.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Kendre Miller

If you don’t want to start Miller, then look at a guy like Gus Edwards, who will get extended carries this week in Baltimore. He has cleared the concussion protocol, so he should be good to go. Expect him to get upwards of 13/14 carries this week. Also, give Kareem Hunt a shot. He will see more carries in his second week with the Browns. Last week, he saw five carries off of a short week and also saw three targets.