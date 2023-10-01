Derek Carr start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints enter Week 4 with a matchup vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Saints QB Derek Carr was forced to exit early in Week 3’s loss to the Packers due to a shoulder injury. He’s being listed as questionable to play and will likely be closer to a game-time decision against the Bucs on Sunday. We’re going to go over how to approach Carr in fantasy football this week.

Update — Carr is expected to play in Week 4 vs. the Bucs barring a setback, per reports.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints QB Derek Carr

Carr was having an alright game in Week 3 before leaving, throwing for 103 yards and a TD.

Start or sit in Week 4 leagues?

IF Carr is active and starting, you’re probably not playing him anyway. The Saints are getting RB Alvin Kamara back from suspension, so he should be heavily involved in the game plan. New Orleans could play D and lean on the run game. Carr hasn’t really been fantasy viable all season. There’s no reason to expect him to shake off this injury and look like a fantasy worthy QB this week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Derek Carr

Hopefully you have an actual starting fantasy QB on your roster. If you’re deciding between Carr and someone else, going with the other QB is probably the better option. Also Carr may not play and make the decision easier.