Cade Otton start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Cade Otton entered the season looking to follow in the footsteps of past Buccaneers tight ends like Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate. After an inconsistent start to the season, here’s a look at his value heading into Week 4.

Fantasy Football analysis: Buccaneers TE Cade Otton

Otton hauled in a 16-yard catch against the Eagles on Monday night, which was one of his two targets. That performance was a bit of a dud after a six-reception, 41-yard performance against the Bears in Week 2.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Sit. While Otton is oozing with talent, I’m not sure there’s a spot for him in the Buccaneers offense as it’s currently constructed. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin eat up a lot of the passing targets while running back Rachaad White has emerged as a safety value target. At this point, Otton is a touchdown-dependent option in a cluttered tight end field.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Sit. The same kind of logic applies. Otton’s fantasy performance came in Week 2, with more than half of his PPR production coming from his catch total, which left standard owners on the outside looking in. Otton needs to prove he can be a consistent target in the passing game before he should get a start.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Otton

Otten checks in as TE26 at FantasyPros, where he’s sandwiched between New Orleans tight ends Taysom Hill and Juwan Johnson. Some other players to consider from this tier at Hill, Noah Fant and Kylen Granson.