Baker Mayfield start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

After a strong showing in the first two weeks of the 2023 season, Baker Mayfield came back down to earth with a rough showing on Monday against the Eagles. Here’s what his fantasy value looks like for Week 4.

Fantasy Football analysis: Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield

Mayfield signed a one-year, ‘prove-it’ deal with the Buccanners in the offseason, and, through the first two weeks of the season, proved it. He led the team to an upset win over the Vikings in Week 1 before recording over 300 yards passing in the team’s Week 2 win over the Bears. But then things came crashing down last week, as he only recorded 146 yards passing with a touchdown and an interception in the team’s 25-11 loss to the Eagles.

Start or sit in Week 4 leagues?

Sit. While I think Mayfield is a good streaming option to consider later in the year (especially as we get into bye weeks), I wouldn’t start him this week against a stingy Saints defense. The Saints haven’t allowed more than 20 points in a game, and have held every quarterback they’ve played against to a passing total under 260 yards. Mayfield failed to get anything going against the Eagles' strong defense last week, and he’ll face another tough test this week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Mayfield

Mayfield is QB25 at FantasyPros, where he’s ranked between Kenny Pickett and Sam Howell. I’d start Pickett over Mayfield (Pickett gets the Texans' defense), but I’d start Mayfield over Howell (who goes against the 49ers defense). Andy Dalton is another streaming name to consider (so long as Bryce Young doesn’t play), as he gets a good matchup against the Vikings.