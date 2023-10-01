Chig Okonkwo start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans (1-2) will host the Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) on Sunday afternoon as both teams look to get back on track with a win. Chig Okonkwo struggled in their Week 3 loss to the Browns, but so did the entire offense as the most they could muster was a field goal as they were steamrolled 27-3. Let’s take a look at Chig’s fantasy outlook for Week 4.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans TE Chig Okonkwo

Okonkwo caught three of his four targets for just seven yards in an incredibly underwhelming performance both on the field and in fantasy leagues. It was good for just 3.7 PPR points on the day as he finished in the TE30 spot overall for Week 3. To be fair, it wasn’t solely on Okonkwo as the Browns did a fantastic job of shutting down the Titans offense throughout the whole game.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Sit. Right now, fantasy managers should be steering clear of most Titans players, and Okonkwo is no exception. He’s only totaled 42 receiving yards from seven catches through his three games this season, and doesn’t look to provide much value at all for fantasy managers at this point.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Sit. If you somehow rostered Chig in your starting lineup for Week 3, he brought you in a whopping 0.7 fantasy points in standard leagues. That brings his total up to a whopping 4.2 total through three games played. As long as the Titans’ offense is suffering, Okonkwo is a no-go in all leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Chig Okonkwo

Literally anyone else! No, but really, Chig is ranked as the TE23 in PPR scoring for Week 4 at FantasyPros as they’ve given him a hard pass in their start/sit grades. If you want the closest viable option just ahead of Chig, you can look to Dawson Knox at TE21 or Hayden Hurst at TE20, who both would be better options in Week 4 than the Titans TE.