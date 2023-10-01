Tyjae Spears start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans (1-2) will play host to the Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) on Sunday afternoon as both teams are hoping to get back to .500 on the season. The Titans are coming off a 27-3 blowout at the hands of the Browns as the entire offense struggled to get anything moving. Ahead of the Week 4 contest against the Bengals, let’s take a look at the fantasy outlook for Tyjae Spears.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans RB Tyjae Spears

Spears saw a bigger snap share than Derrick Henry in Cleveland, seeing 55.6% throughout the game while Henry saw 37.8%. They’ve gone back and forth each week through the first three games, with Spears out-snapping Henry in Week 1, but Henry seeing 73% of the snap share in Week 2.

Regardless, Week 3 was not great for anyone on the Titans offense, especially Spears as he ran four times for six yards. He caught all four of his targets for just three yards, but only brought in 4.9 fantasy points in PPR leagues.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Sit. Tyjae Spears has seen a little bit of involvement in the passing game through the first few weeks, seeing 10 targets and catching seven of those. However, he hasn’t shown enough consistency to be a viable fantasy option yet, so I’d avoid putting him in your starting lineup.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Sit. The Titans haven’t looked good all season long, and Spears’ best performance only brought in 5.5 fantasy points in standard leagues. That came in week 2 in their narrow win over the Chargers, where he ran the ball eight times for 49 yards. Until the Titans can pull out of their poor form and Spears can move the ball more often, avoid him in all leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Tyjae Spears

Spears comes in at RB41 in the FantasyPros Week 4 rankings ahead of this weekend’s action. He’s right in between Jerick McKinnon and Ezekiel Elliott, both of which I would also avoid this week. Broncos RB Samaje Perine would be a better option than Spears, ranked as RB38 with a favorable matchup against the Bears this weekend.