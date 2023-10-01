Ryan Tannehill start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans limp into Week 4 with a 1-2 record on their belt, having been thoroughly beaten 27-3 last week by the Browns. Truth be told, the Titans’ offense struggles to give solid fantasy value for players, and that rings true with their veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Ahead of his matchup this week with the Bengals, should fantasy managers trust Tannehill as a starter in lineups? We break down the pros and cons of starting the veteran on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

Through three weeks, Tannehill clocks in as QB29 with an average of 10.2 fantasy points per game. With a lack of weapons at receiver and an aging ground game led by Derrick Henry, Tannehill is averaging just 5.2 adjusted yards per attempt, which is a career-low for the veteran.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Sit, as the Titans’ passing game has a clear ceiling each week. It’s a small sample size, but through three games Tennessee ranks 31st with just 27.7 pass attempts per game. Outside of DeAndre Hopkins, there is no other established threat in the passing game, which makes it easier for defenses to scheme against the Titans. Tannehill’s 13 sacks are also tied for the second-most this season, which illustrates how a porous offensive line continues to plague the team’s efficiency.

There simply isn’t much fantasy appeal from Tannehill, and arguably from the Titans’ offense as a whole. The veteran signal-caller is a clear sit in smaller fantasy leagues. For those with more than 12 teams, consider Tannehill a desperation start only, with his ceiling being that of a QB2.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Ryan Tannehill

If you’re looking to hop from one veteran quarterback to another, consider Andy Dalton, who is expected to make his second straight start for the Panthers this week. The Red Rifle was highly efficient last weekend, throwing for 361 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions to finish with 23.54 fantasy points.

Dalton also has a plus matchup with the Vikings this week. Minnesota is allowing the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks (23.5) and the third-most passing yards per game (257.0) to start the season. The Red Rifle could be the beneficiary of another high-octane offensive battle in Week 4.