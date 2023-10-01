Tyler Boyd start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

As the Cincinnati Bengals travel for a road matchup with the Tennessee Titans in Week 4, fantasy managers will hope for a rebound game from wide receiver Tyler Boyd. As the Bengals offense has gotten off to a sluggish start, Boyd has been relatively quiet as it pertains to fantasy production.

Could an advantageous matchup against Tennesee give his fantasy stock a boost this week? We assess whether he’s worth keeping in fantasy lineups for Week 4.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tyler Boyd

Through three games Boyd has caught 13 passes for 101 yards and an average of 7.8 yards per reception. He’s averaging 7.7 PPR fantasy points per game across that span, which is the second-lowest total of his career so far.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Sit, and his low catch rate percentage should give fantasy managers hesitation. Boyd’s 20 targets are the third-highest on the team, but a clear step below Ja’Marr Chase (32) and Tee Higgins (28). Exacerbating the issue is that Higgins has been unable to take advantage of the looks that come his way. His 65.0 catch percentage is the second-lowest for those with at least five receptions. With that level of production, he could find himself as the odd man out more often than not.

Boyd is a borderline flex consideration in smaller leagues, but in larger leagues where options are thin, he could profile as a risky WR3/flex option.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Sit, as he’ll need to work his way back into WR3 consideration. Boyd had a solid start in Week 3, eventually catching five of his nine targets for 39 yards, but he ultimately faded in the second half. The veteran wideout is more than worth a roster spot in case of injury to Chase or Higgins. But for the time being, fantasy managers may need to stand pat until the right opportunity presents itself.

Boyd is a risky flex consideration in smaller leagues of fewer than 10 teams. In larger leagues, you can treat Boyd as a decent WR3/flex option in case you’re in need of a wideout with a decent fantasy ceiling.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Tyler Boyd

Marvin Mims Jr. is a name to consider as the Broncos welcome a plus-matchup with the Bears this week. It’s not too often a Broncos player presents strong fantasy value, but Mims has been an exception. The rookie is averaging 11.3 PPR fantasy points this season and faces a Chicago defense that has given up 24.2 fantasy points per game to receivers over the last three weeks.