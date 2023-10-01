Joe Burrow start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

As the Cincinnati Bengals look to move to .500 with a matchup against the Tennessee Titans, all eyes will again be on quarterback Joe Burrow. The NFL’s highest-paid player continues to play through a calf injury, and although he’s less than 100 percent, he remains incredibly valuable as a fantasy starter.

Should fantasy managers entertain the thought of sitting him in leagues this week? We break down the pros and cons of making such a decision.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Burrow is averaging just 8.9 fantasy points per game this season, which is a far cry from his double-digit average over each of his last three seasons. Aside from Cincinnatti’s offensive line grading below average, Burrow’s calf injury has clearly hindered him so far. The NFL’s highest-paid player is averaging 4.7 adjusted yards per attempt, which marks a career-low.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Start, even if Burrow is playing less than 100 percent. The Bengals offense has struggled overall, but their franchise quarterback still put up double-digit fantasy points (15.38) in Week 2. Burrow will get an advantageous matchup against the Titans, who are allowing 19.5 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season. He may not be liable for an explosive performance, but he’s still a must-start as long as he can head on the field.

Burrow remains a fringe QB1 in nearly all fantasy leagues, which rings true for those in smaller or larger leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Joe Burrow

Brock Purdy and, yes, even Russell Wilson are worth consideration over Burrow given their plus-matchups in Week 4. Purdy faces the Cardinals while Wilson faces the Bears, who are each allowing over 20 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. It’s not often you sit Burrow in fantasy, but if you have that luxury, it would be wise to leverage Purdy and Wilson’s softer opponents.