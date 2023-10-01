Hayden Hurst start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers will host the Minnesota Vikings in a battle of winless teams heading into Week 4. Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Within this matchup, we’ll take a look at the fantasy prospects for Panthers TE Hayden Hurst. Should you start or sit him in Week 4?

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers TE Hayden Hurst

Hurst came through in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, catching 5-of-7 targets for 43 yards and a touchdown. However, he hasn’t come close to that level since then.

That’s not an exaggeration, as Hurst caught 3-of-3 targets for 20 yards against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. He followed that up with only one catch on three targets for 11 yards last Sunday at the Seattle Seahawks.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Sit. Hurst has recorded only four receptions for 31 total yards across his last two games despite Carolina passing the ball plenty in that span.

Even though the matchup against Minnesota is enticing, Hurst is not a big enough part of the Carolina offense to start in your Week 4 lineups. That goes for (8-10 teams) and bigger (12-14 teams) fantasy leagues.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Sit. Hurst has an extremely low fantasy floor despite a strong matchup in Week 4.

It appears that Adam Thielen is becoming the go-to receiver in Carolina while Hurst fades into the background. You can safely sit or leave Hurst on the waiver wire in standard leagues of all sizes.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Hayden Hurst

I would rather start tight ends like Luke Musgrave of the Green Bay Packers, Hunter Henry of the New England Patriots, David Njoku of the Cleveland Browns, and Jake Ferguson of the Dallas Cowboys ahead of Hurst in Week 4.