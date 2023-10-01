Miles Sanders start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers will host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 of the NFL season. Both teams are still looking for their first win of the year, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the Vikings favored by four points.

Below, we’ll take a look at what this matchup means for Panthers RB Miles Sanders and his fantasy prospects. Should you start or sit him in Week 4?

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers RB Miles Sanders

Sanders has been somewhat mediocre to begin the season, but he is getting quality looks while seeing almost 18 total touches per game for the Panthers. Volume like that is hard to come by, and one can hope that it eventually leads to fantasy success.

Sanders scored his first touchdown of the season in last week’s 37-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. In that game, Sanders only had nine carries for 29 yards, but he reached the end-zone while also catching 5-of-9 targets for 38 receiving yards.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Start. This is a good matchup against a Vikings defense that gave up 259 rushing yards to the Philadelphia Eagles two weeks ago.

Sanders makes for a solid RB2 or FLEX play this week. It’s encouraging that he was used in the passing attack last week (9 targets), showing that he has fantasy potential regardless of the game flow.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Start. Sanders makes for a strong RB2 or FLEX option in standard leagues.

If you are in bigger leagues with 12-to-14 teams, then Sanders is an easy start in Week 4. Even if you are in smaller leagues with 8-to-10 fantasy managers, Sanders has appeal as an RB2 or FLEX.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Miles Sanders

Running backs like Zack Moss of the Indianapolis Colts and Jahmyr Gibbs of the Detroit Lions profile slightly better than Sanders this week.

I would start receivers like Amari Cooper of the Cleveland Browns and Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Sanders in the FLEX spot as well.