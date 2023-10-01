Alexander Mattison start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings are still searching for their first win of the season when they hit the road to face the Carolina Panthers in Week 4. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Minnesota checks in as 4-point favorites with an over/under of 45 points.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings RB Alexander Mattison

Mattison is coming off a solid game last week against the Los Angeles Chargers where he had 20 carries for 93 yards while catching 5-of-7 targets for 32 yards. Fumbles are still an issue though, as Mattison put the ball on the ground twice — however, one was overturned and he was ruled down on the other.

Reports suggest that new trade acquisition, RB Cam Akers of the Los Angeles Rams, could play for the Vikings this week. How would that impact Mattison’s role?

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Start. Mattison is still the lead RB in a strong offense until proven otherwise. Go ahead and start him as an RB2 or FLEX for Week 4.

The potential presence of Akers is somewhat concerning, but this matchup sets up well for Mattison, who could play with more motivation due to the increased competition. Akers could eat into those touches in the future, but it feels like Mattison is still the RB1 for Minnesota at the moment.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Start. The Panthers have allowed the third-most fantasy points to RBs this year. Start Mattison.

Kenneth Walker III of the Seattle Seahawks racked up 156 total yards and two touchdowns against the Panthers last week. This matchup is too good to sit Mattison simply because Akers could be active.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Alexander Mattison

Running backs that I would start ahead of Mattison include players like Miles Sanders of the Panthers and Rhamondre Stevenson of the New England Patriots.

I would also start wide receivers like Amari Cooper of the Cleveland Browns and Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Mattison in the FLEX spot of PPR leagues.