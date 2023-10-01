Cam Akers start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings will hit the road to face the Carolina Panthers in Week 4, and they could have some extra help in the backfield. Reports suggest that recent trade acquisition from the Los Angeles Rams, RB Cam Akers, could play in this upcoming game.

Below, we’ll break down his fantasy prospects while determining if you should start or sit him in Week 4.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings RB Cam Akers

Akers entered the season expected to be one of the top running backs for the Rams. He ran for 29 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks. In Week 2, he was listed as inactive and then later traded to the Vikings.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Sit. While Akers provides some upside if he can grab the RB1 role in Minnesota, we’ll need to see how this situation plays out.

Akers will be splitting carries with Alexander Mattison, and we aren’t sure what the split will look like, especially in Akers’ first game as a member of the Vikings. It’s better to leave Akers on your bench and take a wait-and-see approach.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Sit. We aren’t sure how many touches Akers will get if he plays, so it’s better to wait and see for fantasy purposes.

There’s a legitimate chance that Akers could lead the team in carries at some point. Maybe that will come in Week 4 or sometime down the road. Mattison has had issues with fumbling this season, prompting Minnesota to acquire Akers in a trade.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Cam Akers

There are plenty of other running backs to start ahead of Akers in Week 4. Those players include Jaylen Warren of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Roschon Johnson of the Chicago Bears as potential FLEX options.