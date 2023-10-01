David Njoku start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns (2-1) will host the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) on Sunday afternoon with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET. David Njoku didn’t see a ton of targets, but the entire Browns offense has been struggling with Deshaun Watson under center so far this season. Let’s take a look at Njoku’s fantasy outlook for Week 4.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns TE David Njoku

Njoku caught all four of his targets for 20 yards and 6.0 PPR fantasy points in Cleveland’s win over the Titans in Week 3. He has yet to find the end zone this season, but as long as Watson’s game continues to improve from week to week, so will Njoku’s.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Sit. This isn’t really a knock against Njoku’s skills, but more of his target share and involvement in the passing game. The Browns have had some decent success on the ground with the likes of Jerome Ford, but the passing game hasn’t been quite on point as Njoku brought in the lowest receiving yard total in Week 3. Until Watson gets better and Njoku can carve out a bigger role, keep him on the bench.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Sit. Njoku is the TE1 in Cleveland, but he hasn’t had much to show for it so far this season. With guys like Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore seeing more of the target share, and Jerome Ford racking up the touches on the ground, Njoku is getting left in the dust. Keep him on the bench until he sees more passes come his way.

Player(s) you would start ahead of David Njoku

Njoku is listed as the TE16 in the FantasyPros rankings ahead of the Week 4 action. Honestly almost anyone around him on that list might be a better option for Week 4. I’d certainly start TE14 Jake Ferguson and TE13 Tyler Higbee ahead of him this week, as both players have turned in better performances than Njoku so far this season.