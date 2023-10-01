Kareem Hunt start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns (2-1) will play host to the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) in Week 4 action as they look to add another in the win column. Kareem Hunt made his first appearance in Week 3 and has been struggling with some injury, so let’s take a look at his outlook for Week 4 in fantasy football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns RB Kareem Hunt

Hunt ran the ball five times for just 13 yards in his first game this season, catching two of his three targets for another 22 yards on the day. He brought in just 5.5 fantasy points in PPR leagues as the veteran eases into the rotation. He’s been dealing with a couple of injuries this week that held him out of practice, but he’s expected to play on Sunday against the Ravens.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Sit. Even if he’s fully healthy on Sunday, Jerome Ford has the starting spot locked down with Nick Chubb being placed on IR recently. If Hunt dresses against the Ravens, don’t expect him to move the fantasy needle much as Ford will see the bulk of the action as the veteran makes his way into the backfield.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Sit. He should be sat in standard leagues even more so, as he’s historically been involved in the Browns passing game. It’s not a whole ton, but last year he saw 44 targets and caught 35 of them, adding a little bit to his score from week to week but he won’t be dependent on receptions. Still, it’s nice to see a PPR boost from a running back. Regardless, sit Hunt this week in all leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Kareem Hunt

Hunt comes in at RB45 on the FantasyPros Week 4 rankings, surrounded by other running backs who have turned in similar performances. There aren’t a lot of other players around his same ranking that I’d start over him, but if you reach a little higher you can grab Jerick McKinnon, who’s ranked at RB38 and turned in 17.8 PPR points last week.