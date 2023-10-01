Zay Flowers start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens (2-1) will pay a visit to the Cleveland Browns (2-1) in Week 4 after suffering their first loss with a 22-19 result against the Colts in Week 3. Rookie WR Zay Flowers has been trying to replicate his solid Week 1 performance while still looking for his first touchdown on the season as well. Let’s take a look at Flowers’ fantasy outlook ahead of the Week 4 action.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Zay Flowers

Flowers had a decent Week 3, but it wasn’t his best showing of the season so far. He caught eight of his 10 targets for 48 yards on the day, adding one rush attempt for another couple of yards. It was good enough for 13 fantasy points in PPR leagues and a WR35 finish for the week. However, he led the Ravens in receptions, yards, and targets for the week and is seeing some consistent volume.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Start. Flowers is seeing plenty of involvement in the passing game as he’s racked up 25 targets (and 21 catches) through his first three games with the Ravens. He’s still bringing in decent performances even without logging a touchdown and offering some value, especially in PPR leagues. As long as Lamar Jackson continues to throw the ball to him, he should always be a good option in your starting lineup.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Sit. Flowers’ value skyrockets in PPR leagues, as his 21 receptions have added 21 more points to his overall fantasy score on the season. Until he starts finding the end zone, and he will, there may be a few better options to start in standard leagues in lieu of Flowers.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Zay Flowers

Flowers comes in at WR27 in the FantasyPros rankings for Week 4, flanked by Nico Collins and Adam Thielen right above and below him, respectively. Collins had a great Week 2, even in standard leagues but his Week 3 performance wasn’t much to talk about and he’ll be going up against the Steelers in Week 4. Reaching just a couple of spots above Zay, I would probably opt for both Christian Kirk and Jaylen Waddle in Week 4, as long as both are healthy and will suit up of course.