Justice Hill start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens (2-1) will head on the road to take on the Cleveland Browns (2-1) in Week 4 action. The Ravens are coming off a 22-19 loss to the Colts in Week 3 after RB Justice Hill didn’t see the field due to a foot injury. We’ll go over his fantasy outlook for Week 4 and whether he’s worth a spot in your starting lineup or not.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Justice Hill

Hill was sidelined in Week 3 after suffering a foot injury. He played in the first two games and saw some action, running the ball 11 times for 41 yards in Week 2, and catching all three of his targets for another 12 yards. He logged two touchdowns in the Ravens’ Week 1 win against the Texans, bringing in 12.9 fantasy points. His injury status is pretty up in the air as he hasn’t practiced in a bit, but if he doesn’t play against the Browns, expect Gus Edwards to pick up the slack.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Sit. We’re just going to assume that Hill won’t be on the field again in Week 4, as we don’t know much about a timeline for his return from his foot injury. He’s likely on a week-to-week basis and could be a game-time decision, but even if he slowly makes his way back, who knows how well he’ll perform or if he’ll be limited right out of the gate. Probably best to stay away from Hill this week and opt for Edwards if you’re looking for more Baltimore firepower.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Sit. While he has the potential to go off on any given week, as we saw with his two scores in Week 1, Hill likely won’t even see the field in Cleveland anyway. Stash him on your bench and look elsewhere for your starting RBs.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Justice Hill

Hill comes in at RB58 on the FantasyPros Week 4 rankings, and there are a few running backs I’d start over him even if he was healthy. The aforementioned Gus Edwards is a good shout, coming in at RB49 ahead of Week 4. I’d probably also start Clyde Edwards-Helaire over Hill too after he turned in double-digit fantasy points for the first time this season in Week 3.