Gus Edwards start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens (2-1) will take on the Cleveland Browns (2-1) in Week 4 action as they head out on the road to Ohio. Gus Edwards was taken into the locker room for a concussion in the Ravens’ Week 3 loss to the Colts, but he had a solid performance leading up to that. Let’s take a closer look at Edwards’ fantasy outlook for Week 4.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Gus Edwards

Gus Edwards ran the ball 11 times for 51 yards in last week’s loss to the Colts, turning in a season-low 5.1 fantasy points. It was a season-high for touches, though, as Edwards is leading the backfield with Justice Hill (foot) sidelined. Despite his concussion scare last week, Edwards practiced fully on Wednesday and is expected to see the field in Cleveland.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Start. Edwards doesn’t really have any extra upside in PPR leagues as he hasn’t even seen one target all season long. He’ll be heavily dependent upon how many touches he gets throughout the game, and can still bring in a good performance even without being involved in the passing game. So unless you have another similarly-ranked RB who actually sees consistent targets, Edwards is a good candidate to put in your starting lineup.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Start. I know it goes without saying, but this is all contingent on whether or not Edwards suits up for Sunday’s matchup. With him practicing during the week, all signs point to him playing but you’ll want to keep a solid eye on his injury status leading up to kickoff. Especially with Hill out of commission, expect Edwards to see plenty of volume as the go-to RB over Kenyan Drake.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Gus Edwards

Edwards is ranked at RB49 in the FantasyPros Week 4 rankings, but he’s in good company with players like Kareem Hunt, Chuba Hubbard, and Antonio Gibson sitting just above him. Honestly, I would take Edwards over any three of those guys, as Hunt is just coming back from injury and Hubbard’s output tanked in Week 3. Edwards is a solid starter at his tier as long as he’s healthy for Week 4.