Josh Downs start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

While Josh Downs recorded more than 1,000 yards in his final two college seasons with North Carolina, he was a bit of an unknown entering the 2023 NFL season. Now, he’s a known fantasy commodity after putting together strong performances in Weeks 2 and 3. Here’s a look at if he deserves a roster spot in Week 4.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Josh Downs

After having a quiet Week 1 (three receptions for 30 yards), Downs turned some heads in Week 2 with a five-reception, 37-yard performance in Week 2, and an eight-reception, 57-yard performance last week. While the rookie hasn’t had a huge play, he’s been great in a volume sense and has clearly established a rapport with backup Gardner Minshew.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Start. Downs should be in your FLEX or WR3 spot if he’s on your roster (and if he’s not, then you should go get him from the waiver wire right now). While he hasn’t gotten yardage in bunches, he’s had WR1 volume (12 targets in Week 3) and appears to be the team’s WR2 behind Michael Pittman Jr. While there’s some understandable trepidation around his value if Anthony Richardson comes back this week, I think Downs has made it clear that’s a valued target no matter who the quarterback is.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Sit. In the past two weeks, over half of Downs’ points have come from receptions, which puts a clear cap on his production in standard leagues. While I still think he has some value as a FLEX, I wouldn’t start him until he proves that he can make a difference in the yardage category.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Josh Downs

Well, Tank Dell for starters. They were both trendy waiver wire pickups this week, and if you managed to snag both of them, then Dell should be starting. But if you just got Downs, then I’d start him over Jahan Dotson, Robert Woods and Jayden Reed -- three receivers who are all ranked in the same tier as him at FantasyPros. When it comes to FLEX, I’d start him over running backs Kenneth Gainwell and AJ Dillon, both of whom are in the same tier.