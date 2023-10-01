Tyler Higbee start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Tyler Higbee had his best game of the 2023 season in Week 3 when he recorded 76 yards on five receptions against the Bengals. Here’s a look at if he can repeat that performance in Week 4.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams TE Tyler Higbee

Higbee, who has recorded at least 500 yards in the past four seasons, is off to a good pace this year, as he tallied 132 yards receiving through the first three weeks of the season. One-hundred-twenty of those yards came in Weeks 1 and 3, but he still recorded seven targets in Week 2.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Sit. While Higbee is coming off his best game of the season, he’s going against a Colts team that held him to just eight yards in 2023. Even if a lot has changed since then, the Colts held Ravens tight ends to 20 yards on three receptions last week. Higbee was a security blanket for Stafford after the Rams offensive line lost two starters last week, but he could move into a more complimentary role this week with their line back to full strength.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Sit. Higbee’s 12 yards per reception is plenty good for tight ends, this is more a decision made because of the makeup of the Rams offense. Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua have been breakout stars for the Rams this season and are the clear top options, which only leaves so many touches to go around to everyone else.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Tyler Higbee

Higbee is TE17 at FantasyPros, ranked between Jake Ferguson and David Njoku. I’d start Ferguson over Higbee but actually start Higbee over Njoku just because of the Ravens' defense. Some other players to consider from this tier are Hayden Hurst and Dalton Kincaid.