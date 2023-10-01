Van Jefferson start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

While the Los Angeles Rams’ passing offense has been among the league’s best this season, Van Jefferson hasn’t been a big part of that thanks to the presence of breakout stars Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell. Here’s a look at if Jefferson holds any value for Week 4.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Van Jefferson

Through three weeks, Jefferson’s recorded 79 yards on six receptions (four of which came in Week 1). Last week he burnt former Rams safety Nick Scott for a 46 yard reception, but then was only targeted two more times (one of which was an interception). After recording more than 800 yards receiving in 2021, Jefferson’s stock has slowly been dropping over the last season-plus.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Sit. Jefferson should stay glued to your bench until the Rams prove they’re going to rely on him in the offense. Atwell (246 yards on 17 receptions) and Nacua (338 yards on 30 receptions) have sucked up all the oxygen in Los Angeles offense, which hasn’t left any room for Jefferson. At this point, he’s a boom-or-bust deep threat, and should only be in your starting lineup if you can risk that volatility or your wide receiver corp has been ravaged by injury.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Sit. Same deal. I’d argue he actually holds a little more value in a standard league just because the volume doesn’t matter, but it’s clear that he’s a secondary option in the Rams' offense.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Van Jefferson

Jefferson, who enters the week as WR71 at FantasyPros and the FLEX138, is in the same tier as multiple guys I’d start over him. Isaiah Hodgins (WR73, FLEX141) is my favorite option from this tier, as he has a clearly established rapport with quarterback Daniel Jones (even if he was held catchless last week) and holds more potential for production in my eyes. Some other players to consider from this tier are Taysom Hill, Calvin Austin III and Rondale Moore.