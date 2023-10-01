Zay Jones start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars head across the pond for their yearly regular season game in London, and they’ll have added reinforcements. As they face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, wide receiver Zay Jones is likely to be back in the fold after missing last week’s matchup. The veteran had a strong season opener, but can fantasy managers trust him to deliver once more this Sunday?

We assess whether Zay Jones is a lock to start in fantasy lineups for Week 4.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Zay Jones

Jones has totaled just 55 receiving yards and one touchdown this season, as the Jaguars wideout has been limited the last two weeks with a knee injury. He appears likely to return in Week 4, though he’ll have no shortage of competition in vying for the WR3 duties in Jacksonville.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Sit, and a tricky situation at WR3 is the reason why. Even with Jones back in the fold, he’ll have to compete with Christian Kirk for third in the pecking order behind Calvin Ridley and Evan Engram. Kirk has more targets (23) than Jones (13), but the latter could have had more receptions were it not for his 0/6 performance in Week 2. Additionally, Kirk’s catch percentage (69.6) is more convincing than Jones’ (38.5).

Fantasy managers in smaller leagues can stomach keeping Jones on the bench for Week 4. Those in larger leagues can treat him as a borderline WR3/flex with clear risk.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Sit, at least until fantasy managers can get clarity on his injury. Jones is listed as questionable heading into Week 4 with a knee injury suffered back in Week 2. Even if he does suit up, the long trip across the pond can’t help with his recovery. On top of that, there’s the additional possibility that he’s eased back into action with some sort of snap count. Ultimately, there are too many external factors to account for in order to confidently start Jones in lineups.

The Jaguars wideout presents little starting value in smaller leagues of less than 10 teams, and profiles as a flex at best. In larger leagues of 12 to 14 teams, consider him as a borderline WR3/flex.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Zay Jones

Isaiah Hodgins is worth the risk over Jones, and don’t let his goose egg in Week 3 scare you away. That tends to happen when you face an elite defense like the 49ers. In Week 4 he’ll have a softer matchup against the Seahawks, who are giving up the second-most fantasy points per game (35.4) to receivers this season. If Saquon Barkley can’t go once more, it only elevates the Giants’ receivers in the pecking order.