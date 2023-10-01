Tyler Allgeier start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

As the Atlanta Falcons head across the pond to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4, fantasy managers will need to keep an eye on running back Tyler Allgeier. After an explosive performance in Week 1, the second-year tailback has cooled off over the last two weeks. Will a trip outside the country provide a jolt to Allgeier’s fantasy stock?

We break down whether the Falcons running back is a start or sit in fantasy leagues this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier

Allgeier has averaged a solid 11.4 PPR fantasy points to start the season, but that average has been heavily weighed by his season-opener performance. Outside of his 24.4 PPR fantasy points in Week 1, he’s totaled just 4.8 PPR fantasy points over the course of the last two games.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Sit, even though his workload is promising. While it’s no secret that Bijan Robinson is the RB1 in Atlanta, Allgeier has totaled a respectable 23 carries in the last two games. The problem is the lack of usage as a pass-catcher. He’s seen just three targets in the last two weeks after logging the same amount in Week 1. While he profiles as a strong handcuff in case of injury to Robinson, he’s not a lock-in fantasy starter currently.

If fantasy managers want to take the risk of rolling the dice on Allgeier, the second-year man profiles as a mid-range flex with touchdown-dependent upside.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Sit, as the matchup does not play in his favor. Outside of being unsuccessful in turning his 23 carries into fantasy points the last two games, Allgeier now faces a stingy Jaguars run defense. Through three weeks, Jacksonville is allowing just 9.7 fantasy points per game to running backs, which is the third-fewest in the league. Perhaps Robinson can make do with that challenge, but as a clear RB2, it presents too much risk for Allgeier.

Given his prevalence as a runner, Allgeier could profile as a borderline RB2/flex in larger fantasy leagues where options are slim. Otherwise, he’s best suited on the bench for Week 4.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Tyler Allgeier

After his record-setting 51-point fantasy performance in Week 3, fantasy managers may be better suited rolling with De’Von Achane. Granted, he won’t put up historic numbers every week, but his speed is of clear use in Mike McDaniels’ offensive system. Achane should get ample work as both a runner and a receiver, which is a trait that Allgeier is lacking. Jaylen Warren is also a name to consider as the Steelers face the Texans in a plus matchup for Pittsburgh.