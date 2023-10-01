Kyle Pitts start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons may be a strong 2-1 to start the season, but the curious case of Kyle Pitts continues to plague fantasy managers. This time, it’s been the subpar accuracy of the quarterback that has held Pitts back, as the latter has had no shortage of targets this season.

The Falcons head across the pond to play the Jacksonville Jaguars, but is Pitts worth a starting spot in your fantasy lineups? We break down the upsides and drawbacks of starting him this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

Pitts is averaging 6.2 PPR fantasy points through the first three weeks of the season, which naturally represents a career-low. It’s early, but the Falcons’ tight end has been at the expense of quarterback Desmond Ridders’ inaccuracy. Although he boasts a strong 11.1 yards per reception and is tied for a team-high 17 targets, he holds a mere 52.9 percent catch rate through three games.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Start, given that’s coming off an encouraging Week 3 performance. Pitts saw an increase in usage during Week 3, with his nine targets surpassing his previous eight through the first two games. This was the first game this season that Pitts has seen more than five targets in a single game, but as mentioned before, Ridder’s inaccuracy put a cap on his upside. Nonetheless, it could be a signal for a more substantial role in the offense going forward.

Pitts may not boast TE1 potential these days, but he’s a solid TE2 in both smaller and larger fantasy leagues for Week 4.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Start, and the hope is that the matchup will play in his favor. The Jaguars are allowing 8.8 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends, which is seventh-most in the NFL so far this season. If he had a more accurate quarterback, it begs the question of how impactful Pitts could be for his fantasy managers. Nonetheless, the matchup leverage is worth keeping him in lineups for Week 4.

Pitts profiles as a mid-range TE2 in all fantasy leagues, and is likely a lock-in to start. If you have more consistent options at your disposal, they could be better plays over Atlanta’s tight end.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Kyle Pitts

Sam LaPorta of the Lions and Jake Ferguson of the Cowboys are options to consider here. Both have been more consistent compared to Pitts and in the case of LaPorta, he’s slowly emerging into a prominent target for Jared Goff. The Lions rookie is averaging 14.2 PPR fantasy points per game through three weeks, while Ferguson is coming off respective games of 10.1 and 9.8 PPR fantasy points.