Drake London start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The NFL kicks off its international slate as the Atlanta Falcons battle the Jacksonville Jaguars across the pond in London. The Falcons are looking to rebound from their first loss of the season and will lean on weapons such as Drake London to lead them to victory over a talented Jaguars offense.

We look ahead to the matchup and assess whether Drake London is worth starting or sitting in respective fantasy leagues this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons WR Drake London

London has had a relatively quiet start to his sophomore season. Through three games he’s totaled just 98 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown. He’s currently averaging 7.9 PPR fantasy points per game, which is just shy of his 10.5 PPR average in 2022. However, his 12.2 yards per reception remains on par with his rookie season.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Start, though there remains some risk. After logging six receptions in Week 2, London followed up with just two catches on six targets last week. His 15 targets is just two shy of team leader Bijan Robinson, but London’s 53.3 catch rate percentage underscores his struggles in maximizing the looks he gets. Nonetheless, his matchup with Jacksonville is too good to ignore, as they’re allowing 23.4 PPR fantasy points to receivers this season.

In smaller leagues of fewer than 10 teams, London profiles as a shaky WR3/flex. In larger leagues where options are thin, fantasy managers can value him as a WR2 with some risk.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Start, even though the quarterback situation is shaky. The Jaguars have allowed 558 yards to receivers this season, which is eighth-most in the NFL so far. C.J. Stroud and the Texans had their way with the Jaguars’ secondary last week, so there’s some hope that the Falcons can achieve the same. A factor in London’s pedestrian catch rate has been Desmond Ridder’s accuracy. But as the solidified starter, it’s a risk that fantasy managers of London have to endure.

London should be treated as a WR3/flex in smaller leagues, and there’s a chance that better options are out there. In larger leagues where options are slimmer, he can profile as more of a WR2.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Drake London

If Jaylen Waddle is able to exit concussion protocol before Week 4, then the Dolphins’ wideout is worth starting over London. He enters an enticing matchup against the Bills, and a high-octane scoring shoot-out could be in the works. Joshua Palmer, if not taken off the waiver wire already, is also worth considering. Palmer scored in double-digits last week and is up for an elevated role in light of Mike Williams’ season-ending ACL injury.