Juventus vs. Atalanta: Odds, picks, predictions, how to watch Serie A match

Juventus will face off against Atalanta as Serie A heads into Matchday 7 this weekend. Kickoff for this contest is set for 12 p.m. ET on Sunday from Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy. Both sides are coming off midweek action and could likely see some rotation due to fatigue.

Here’s what you need to know for the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Juventus v. Atalanta

Date: Sunday, October 1

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Livestream: fuboTV

Moneyline odds

Juventus: +175

Draw: +225

Atalanta: +145

Moneyline pick: Draw +225

Although it’s still early in the season, both teams are vying for a top four spot early on as they try to keep pace with the likes of league leaders Inter Milan and AC Milan. Juventus suffered their first loss against Sassuolo with a 4-2 result in Matchday 5, while Atalanta dropped their first points in Matchday 2 against Frosinone.

Juve are led by Federico Chiesa and Duvan Vlahovic, who have four goals apiece on the season. They sit just five points behind first place, while Atalanta sit only one point behind Juventus heading into this matchup.

Atalanta’s last win over Juventus came in 2021 when they squeaked out a 1-0 win in league play. Since then, they’ve met four times across all competitions with Juventus winning once and the other three matches ending in a draw.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side are coming off a tumultuous season that saw them receive an initial 15-point deduction that was subsequently overturned. However, they were handed down a 10-point deduction near the end of the season as they finished in seventh place. They missed out on Champions League as a result and although seventh was good enough to get them into Europa Conference League qualifiers, UEFA banned the club from the competition this season as a result of their breach of the financial rules.

I’m backing a draw between the two sides as they’ve gone toe-to-toe in their last few meetings. Especially after seeing Juventus stumble against Sassuolo and come into this match after midweek action, expect each team to leave this match with a point.