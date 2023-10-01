Opening odds for Packers vs. Raiders in Week 5 of 2023 NFL season

The Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders meet up on Monday Night Football to close out Week 5.

2023 NFL odds: Packers vs. Raiders Week 5

Sunday, October 1

Point spread: Raiders -1

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Raiders -115, Packers -105

Wednesday, September 27

Point spread: Packers -1

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Packers -115, Raiders -105

May 12

Point spread: Raiders -1.5

Moneyline: Raiders -120, Packers +100

The Packers are struggling to find any kind of consistency. They opened the season with what seemed like an impressive win over the Bears, but that is looking less and less impressive by the week. They lost to the Falcons in Week 2, had to overcome a 17-0 deficit to the Saints in Week 3, and then got thumped by Detroit this past Thursday. I don’t know if they’re a bad team, but they’re not a particularly good team.

The Raiders nearly pulled off a comeback on the road against the Chargers in Week 4, but a clutch (and hurt) Justin Herbert was too much for a Raiders team missing Jimmy Garoppolo.

While the Raiders will most likely get Jimmy G back, the Raiders aren’t a clearly better team than the Packers, even after Green Bay’s dismal performance in Week 4. Take the Packers and the points.

Pick: Packers