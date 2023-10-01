Opening odds for Cowboys vs. 49ers in Week 5 of 2023 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys (3-1) will travel to California to take on the undefeated San Francisco 49ers (4-0) in Week 5 on “Sunday Night Football” at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

Will this battle of two NFC powerhouses end with another 49ers victory? Let’s dig into the opening odds.

2023 NFL odds: Cowboys vs. 49ers Week 5

Sunday, October 1

Point spread: 49ers -3.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: 49ers -166, Cowboys +140

Wednesday, September 27

Point spread: 49ers -3

Point total: 45

Moneyline: 49ers -166, Cowboys +140

May 12

Point spread: 49ers -2

Moneyline: 49ers -125, Cowboys +105

The Dallas Cowboys bounced back after a disappointing loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3 by dismantling Mac Jones and the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The Cowboys' defense caused Jones to make some truly puzzling decisions, which forced the Pats to bench their starting QB. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense also go on track, which is a good sign following their awful performance against the Cards.

The Niners continue to roll.

Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and Co. have steamrolled the competition to remain one of two undefeated teams in the NFL. CMC hit pay dirt four times in the Niners’ Week 4 win over the Cardinals.

They have their hardest test on SNF this week with the Cowboys’ aggressive defense coming to town.

Expect the 49ers to continue their winning ways, but the Cowboys getting 3.5 points feels like something a bettor should take. If that dropped to three points, then we’d take the Niners, but that extra half-point could be big.

Pick: Cowboys +3.5