Opening odds for Chiefs vs. Vikings in Week 5 of 2023 NFL season

The Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings face off in Week 5 and will be the CBS national game of the week. The Chiefs (2-1) wrap up Week 4 Sunday when they face the New York Jets (1-2) on Sunday Night Football. The Vikings managed their first win of the season in Week 4, beating the Carolina Panthers 21-13 in an ugly game with two different defensive scores.

DraftKings Sportsbook has posted odds for the Chiefs-Vikings matchup, dating all the way back to May. The sportsbook opened the Chiefs as a four-point favorite in May when they released odds for every game. The looked ahead line opened this past Wednesday with the Chiefs sitting at -6. The line re-opened Sunday evening with the Chiefs installed as a six-point favorite.

2023 NFL odds: Chiefs vs. Vikings Week 5

Sunday, October 1

Point spread: Chiefs -6

Point total: 52.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -258, Vikings +210

Wednesday, September 27

Point spread: Chiefs -6

Point total: 51.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -285, Vikings +230

May 12

Point spread: Chiefs -4

Moneyline: Chiefs -190, Vikings +160

The Chiefs appear to be getting back on track after a 21-20 loss to the Lions in the season-opener. They went to Jacksonville to beat the Jaguars 17-9 and then thumped the Bears at home in Week 3. It’s still too early to say exactly what any of this means, considering the Jaguars are hit-or-miss right now and the Bears stink. Kansas City will probably win the AFC East, but it’s unclear where they fit into the top of the conference pecking order.

The Vikings struggled much of the day against the Panthers in Week 4. They trailed for most of the first half, with Carolina capitalizing on a pair of Kirk Cousins turnovers to take a 13-7 lead into halftime. The Vikings secured their own turnover score on a fumble return to take a 14-13 lead and never gave up the lead.

Kansas City should handle their business against Minnesota, but I would lean away from giving the points. I think the Chiefs win a close one with the Vikings building on the win over the Panthers to build some momentum and give the Chiefs a tough time.

Pick: Vikings +6