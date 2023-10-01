Opening odds for Jets vs. Broncos in Week 5 of 2023 NFL season

The New York Jets and Denver Broncos face off in a Week 5 game that will likely see a limited broadcast against Chiefs-Vikings. The Jets (1-2) still have to close out Week 4 Sunday against the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. The Broncos finally secured their first win of the season with a wild comeback against the Bears.

2023 NFL odds: Jets vs. Broncos Week 5

Sunday, October 1

Point spread: Broncos -3

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Broncos -142, Jets +120

Wednesday, September 27

Point spread: Broncos -3

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Broncos -166, Jets +140

May 12

Point spread: Jets -1

Moneyline: Jets -115, Broncos -105

The Jets season turned into a disaster right out of the gate. They lost Aaron Rodgers to a torn Achilles, and with it went their Super Bowl hopes. They managed to upset the Bills in Week 1 in spite of the injury, but the next two games made it clear this team is going to be fighting an uphill battle all season. The Cowboys beat them 30-10 and then the Patriots won 15-10 in a game that never felt all that close.

The Broncos season has been a disaster, but they finally got some quasi-good news in Week 4. On the one hand, they secured a 31-28 win over the Bears. On the other hand, the Bears are awful and Denver still fell behind 28-7. Denver is a bad football team, but getting the win at least gives them some positive momentum.

This is a tough game to call, regardless of how the Jets perform against the Chiefs on Sunday night. Zach Wilson is a bad quarterback, but he’ll get a crack against an abysmal Broncos defense. Wilson passing props are kind of intriguing, but the Jets still stink. If you can get a favorable price at Broncos -3 or better, take it. If this moves over three, stay away.

Pick: Broncos -3