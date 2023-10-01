Opening odds for Eagles vs. Rams in Week 5 of 2023 NFL season

The Los Angeles Rams (2-2) will host the Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) in Week 5 of the NFL season. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 8 while airing on FOX.

Below, we’ll break down the opening odds via DraftKings Sportsbook while giving our initial lean on which way to bet against the spread.

2023 NFL odds: Eagles vs. Rams Week 5

Sunday, October 1

Point spread: Eagles -5.5

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Eagles -218, Rams +180

Wednesday, September 27

Point spread: Eagles -6

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Eagles -250, Rams +205

May 12

Point spread: Eagles -4.5

Moneyline: Eagles -200, Rams +170

The Eagles remain undefeated at 4-0, but they had a close call last time out. The Washington Commanders took them into overtime with a last-second touchdown, but Philadelphia kicker Jake Elliott hit a 54-yarder to win the game in the extra period.

Meanwhile, the Rams are 2-2 on the season after splitting a pair of AFC road games far from home. Los Angeles lost 19-16 at the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football of Week 3, but they were able to hold off the Indianapolis Colts 29-26 on the road in overtime in Week 4.

The Eagles have gotten off to a nice start this season, but almost all of their games were closer than expected. Now, Philadelphia will travel across the country to face the Rams on the road, and Los Angeles is 3-0-1 against the spread so far. I’ll take the Rams to keep this one close in a battle of the most recent NFC champions.

Pick: Rams