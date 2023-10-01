Opening odds for Bengals vs. Cardinals in Week 5 of 2023 NFL season

The Cincinnati Bengals head to Glendale to face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5. The Bengals suffered their third loss of the season against the Titans in Week 4, scoring just three points. The Cardinals put up a valiant effort against the San Francisco 49ers, but Arizona was outmatched in the end.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 8, and the game will air on FOX.

2023 NFL odds: Bengals vs. Cardinals Week 5

Sunday, October 1

Point spread: Bengals -5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Bengals -218, Cardinals +180

Wednesday, September 27

Point spread: Bengals -8.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Bengals -425, Cardinals +330

May 12

Point spread: Bengals -7.5

Moneyline: Bengals -340, Cardinals +280

The Cincinnati Bengals are struggling to find a groove this season. They suffered another tough loss — the third of this season — as they fell to the Tennessee Titans in Week 4, 27-3. Joe Burrow was 20-for-30 for 165 yards, and Joe Mixon added 64 yards on the ground. The Bengals could not find the end zone for the second time this season. They drop to 1-3.

Long thought to be tanking, the Cardinals, once again, put up an impressive performance, but they were clearly overmatched against the favored Niners.

That being said, they have a much easier opponent next week in the struggling Bengals. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Joshua Dobbs and James Conner play keep away and grind out a win, or at least cover.

Pick: Cardinals