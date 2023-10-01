Opening odds for Giants vs. Dolphins in Week 5 of 2023 NFL season

The New York Giants and Miami Dolphins face off in Week 5 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The 1 p.m. game will air on Fox. The Dolphins suffered their first loss of the season in Week 4, scoring just 20 points against the Bills, and the Giants will face the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football this week.

The NFL is working its way through Week 4 and we’re starting to get a look at odds for Week 5. DraftKings Sportsbook put together odds back in May, and then lookahead lines this past Wednesday. Lines have re-opened Sunday evening.

2023 NFL odds: Giants vs. Dolphins Week 5

Sunday, October 1

Point spread: Dolphins -9.5

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Dolphins -500, Giants +380

Wednesday, September 27

Point spread: Dolphins -9.5

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Dolphins -500, Giants +380

May 12

Point spread: Dolphins -4.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -200, Giants +170

The Dolphins suffered their first loss of the season in Week 4, falling 48-20 to the Buffalo Bills as their defense failed to come through. Raheem Mostert had a significant drop in production this week compared to last week’s four-TD extravaganza. De’Von Achane had a good week with 102 yards, and Tua Tagovailoa passed for 282 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the loss.

The Giants wrap up Week 4 with an MNF contest against the Seahawks. New York is off to an inauspicious start to the 2023 season. The Cowboys crushed them 40-0 in Week 1. A week later, they fell behind the Cardinals 28-7, but managed a comeback to win 31-28. Four days later, they went to San Francisco and lost decisively to the 49ers on Thursday Night Football by a score of 30-12. They get some extra rest ahead of their Week 4 contest, but they still have a lot of work to do.

The Dolphins should be able to get back on track against this Giants offense. Miami’s run defense was solid on Sunday, and they struggled to defend the pass, which is not the Giants’ strong suit. I think Miami gets back in the groove on offense in Week 5 and covers the spread here.

Pick: Dolphins -9.5