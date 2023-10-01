Opening odds for Texans vs. Falcons in Week 5 of 2023 NFL season

The Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons square off in a Week 5 matchup that looks a little different than what we might have expected two weeks ago. Coming out of Week 2, the Texans were 0-2 and the Falcons were 2-0. Now suddenly both teams are 2-2 and moving in entirely different directions.

Back in May, DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds every game on the schedule and installed the Falcons as a field goal favorite. The looked ahead line opened this past Wednesday with the Falcons sitting at -3.5. The line re-opened Sunday evening with the Falcons installed as a two-point favorite.

2023 NFL odds: Texans vs. Falcons Week 5

Sunday, October 1

Point spread: Falcons -2

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Falcons -125, Texans +105

Wednesday, September 27

Point spread: Falcons -3.5

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Falcons -185, Texans +154

May 12

Point spread: Falcons -3

Moneyline: Falcons -150, Texans +130

The Texans are playing impressive football after a tough start. They crushed the Jaguars 37-17 in Week 3 and then followed it with a dominant 30-6 win over the Steelers in Week 4. C.J. Stroud looks like the best quarterback in this year’s class and Houston is right in the thick of the AFC South race.

The Falcons lost to the Jaguars on Sunday in London and look a long way from the team that won its first two games. A week after a 20-6 loss to the Lions, Jacksonville jumped all over Atlanta and never let up. They won 23-7 thanks in part to three Desmond Ridder turnovers, including a pick-six.

The Falcons have a good chance of winning this game, but how can anyone bet on Desmond Ridder right now? If he gets benched, I’d be more inclined to lay the points with Taylor Heinicke. If Ridder plays, I’m not going to touch the Falcons for the foreseeable future.

Pick: Texans +2