Opening odds for Panthers vs. Lions in Week 5 of 2023 NFL season

The Carolina Panthers (0-4) will travel to the Motor City to take on the surging Detroit Lions (3-1) in Week 5 on Sunday, October 8, at 1 p.m. ET.

Find out how big of an underdog Bryce Young and the Panthers will be on the road against Jared Goff and the Lions.

2023 NFL odds: Panthers vs. Lions Week 5

Sunday, October 1

Point spread: Lions -7.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Lions -340, Panthers +270

Wednesday, September 27

Point spread: Lions -7.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Lions -375, Panthers +295

May 12

Point spread: Lions -5

Moneyline: Lions -210, Panthers +180

The Panthers have struggled mightily to start the season, which shouldn’t be a huge surprise as they’re starting a rookie QB.

Carolina is coming off a hard-fought 21-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 where the No. 1 overall pick completed 26-of-39 passes for 209 yards. While Young has looked as good as other rookie passers — such as C.J. Stroud or Anthony Richardson — it’s too early to start to worry about his career trajectory.

The Panthers will need their offensive line to step up if they want to have a chance to cover — or win outright — against the Lions’ attacking defense.

The Lions, outside of a Week 2 loss to the Seahawks, have looked like one of the best teams in the NFL. They kicked off the season with a huge victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

With extra rest thanks to playing on Thursday in Week 4, the Lions should be rested and ready to pounce against the Panthers.

Expect the Lions' defense to suffocate a struggling Panthers offense, and for the Lions to ground-and-pound their way to covering and a win.

Pick: Lions