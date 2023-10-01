Opening odds for Titans vs. Colts in Week 5 of 2023 NFL season

The Tennessee Titans (2-2) will travel to take on their AFC South division rivals, the Indianapolis Colts (2-2) in Week 5 on Sunday, October 8 at 1 p.m. ET.

Here’s what you need to know about the opening odds for this pivotal early-season matchup.

2023 NFL odds: Titans vs. Colts Week 5

Sunday, October 1

Point spread: Titans -1

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Titans -110, Colts -110

Wednesday, September 27

Point spread: Colts -1

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Colts -115, Titans -105

May 12

Point spread: Colts -1

Moneyline: Colts -115, Titans -105

The Titans are coming off a dominating 27-3 victory over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals to even their record atop the AFC South.

In more good news for the Titans, Tennessee rediscovered Derrick Henry, who ran for over 120 yards and a touchdown while tossing another in the Week 4 win.

The Colts, on the other hand, nearly pulled off a massive comeback against the Los Angeles Rams, however, they lost in overtime on a Matthew Stafford touchdown pass to rookie phenom Puka Nacua.

It’ll be fascinating to see Richardson’s game-breaking talent against a strong Titans defense. Even though the Colts will be at home, we think the Titans will be able to cover.

Pick: Titans