Opening odds for Saints vs. Patriots in Week 5 of 2023 NFL season

The New Orleans Saints take on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 5. The Saints lost their second game in a row as they failed to score a touchdown against the Buccaneers, and the Patriots got blown out by the Cowboys.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 8, and the game will air on CBS.

2023 NFL odds: Saints vs. Patriots Week 5

Sunday, October 1

Point spread: Patriots -1

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Patriots -115, Saints -105

Wednesday, September 27

Point spread: Patriots -1.5

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Patriots -125, Saints +105

May 12

Point spread: Patriots -3

Moneyline: Patriots -150, Saints +130

The New Orleans Saints fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 26-9, in Week 4. Quarterback Derek Carr returned to the field after missing part of last week’s game with a shoulder injury, but performed very badly, going 23-for-37 for 127 yards and no touchdowns. The Saints started the season 2-0 with wins over the Titans and the Panthers, but things have fallen apart since they allowed the Packers to stage a fourth-quarter comeback in Week 3.

The Patriots got absolutely destroyed by the Cowboys, with Mac Jones being benched after a dismal performance littered with turnovers. The Saints are a much easier opponent, but it’s still tough to take a favored Pats squad that just benched their starting passer.

We’ll take the Saints and the points.

Pick: Saints