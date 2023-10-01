Opening odds for Jaguars vs. Bills in Week 5 of 2023 NFL season

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills face off in a Week 5 showdown at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The Jaguars are playing their second straight game in London while the Bills will be traveling over following their Week 4 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, October 8, and the game will air on NFL Network.

2023 NFL odds: Jaguars vs. Bills Week 5

Sunday, October 1

Point spread: Bills -4.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Bills -205, Jaguars +170

Wednesday, September 27

Point spread: Bills -4.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Bills -205, Jaguars +170

May 12

Point spread: Bills -3.5

Moneyline: Bills -170, Jaguars +145

The Jaguars beat the Atlanta Falcons with relative ease on Sunday. They forced three Desmond Ridder turnovers, including running back an interception for a touchdown. The Jaguars have been incredibly inconsistent this season. They beat the Colts in Week 1 and played the Chiefs tough in a 17-9 loss in Week 2. However, they were a disaster in Week 3, losing 37-17 to the Texans before securing this win over the Falcons.

The Bills took down the undefeated Miami Dolphins in a major Week 4 win, finishing 48-20. Holding back this powerful Dolphins offense was a tough feat for the Buffalo defense, and Josh Allen finished the day with 320 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions. Stefon Diggs caught three of those touchdowns. The Bills have not lost this season since their opening game against the Jets.

This Bills team looked very solid against the Dolphins’ explosive offense, and they should be able to keep rolling this week. The Jags grabbed a much-needed win over the Falcons in London this week, but have felt inconsistent this season. They will struggle to contain Allen and Diggs.

Pick: Bills -