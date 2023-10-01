Opening odds for Bears vs. Commanders in Week 5 of 2023 NFL season

The Chicago Bears (0-4) will take on the Washington Commanders (2-2) in Week 5 on Sunday, October 8 at 1 p.m. ET.

Let’s dig into how big of an underdog Justin Fields and Co. will be against their NFC East foe.

2023 NFL odds: Bears vs. Commanders Week 5

Sunday, October 1

Point spread: Commanders -4

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Commanders -192, Bears +160

Wednesday, September 27

Point spread: Commanders -4.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Commanders -218, Bears +180

May 12

Point spread: Commanders -1.5

Moneyline: Commanders -120, Bears +100

The Chicago Bears blew a golden opportunity to notch their first victory of the season in a 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 4.

While the Bears did lose, it had to be encouraging to see Justin Fields’ improved play against a sieve of a defense. Fields started strong and was able to connect with D.J. Moore for an impressive touchdown.

They’ll need to keep improving if they want to upset the Commanders.

Following an embarrassing loss, the Commanders came out strong against the favored Eagles in Week 4. Sam Howell played much better, but Washington still lost by three in overtime to their NFC East rivals.

The Commanders should be able to keep their offense rolling against the lowly Bears. It’ll be interesting to see whether Howell can continue to develop his connection with Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson.

The Commanders should win this one easily and cover.

Pick: Commanders