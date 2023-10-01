Opening odds for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season

As Week 4 games begin to wrap up, we take an early look ahead to Week 5 of the NFL season. The Chicago Bears are still hunting for their first win of the season as they take on the Washington Commanders to kick off the week on Thursday Night Football. The Jacksonville Jaguars visit the Buffalo Bills in the 1:00 p.m. slot on Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings host the Kansas City Chiefs in the afternoon slot, and the Dallas Cowboys face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. The Green Bay Packers and the Las Vegas Raiders wrap things up on Monday.

Week 5 also marks the first bye week of the season. The Los Angeles Chargers, the Cleveland Browns, the Seattle Seahawks, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are all off this upcoming week.

DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled opening odds for all 18 weeks back in May after the schedule was released. Those were pulled once the regular season got underway and the sportsbook re-opened the lines for Week X with a lookahead line last week. Below, we’ve included the offseason opening odds, the lookahead line, and the current line once it re-opens.

Here’s our full list of Week 5 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update once the odds re-open Sunday evening.

Bears vs. Commanders

Sunday, October 1

Point spread: Commanders -4

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Commanders -192, Bears +160

Wednesday, September 27

Point spread: Commanders -4.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Commanders -218, Bears +180

May 12

Point spread: Commanders -1.5

Moneyline: Commanders -120, Bears +100

Jaguars vs. Bills

Sunday, October 1

Point spread: Bills -4.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Bills -205, Jaguars +170

Wednesday, September 27

Point spread: Bills -4.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Bills -205, Jaguars +170

May 12

Point spread: Bills -3.5

Moneyline: Bills -170, Jaguars +145

Ravens vs. Steelers

Sunday, October 1

Point spread: Ravens -3

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Ravens -148, Steelers +124

Wednesday, September 27

Point spread: Ravens -2

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Ravens -125, Steelers +105

May 12

Point spread: Ravens -1

Moneyline: Ravens -115, Steelers -105

Panthers vs. Lions

Sunday, October 1

Point spread: Lions -7.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Lions -340, Panthers +270

Wednesday, September 27

Point spread: Lions -7.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Lions -375, Panthers +295

May 12

Point spread: Lions -5

Moneyline: Lions -210, Panthers +180

Titans vs. Colts

Sunday, October 1

Point spread: Titans -1

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Both at -110

Wednesday, September 27

Point spread: Colts -1

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Colts -115, Titans -105

May 12

Point spread: Colts -1

Moneyline: Colts -115, Titans -105

Texans vs. Falcons

Sunday, October 1

Point spread: Falcons -2

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Falcons -125, Texans +105

Wednesday, September 27

Point spread: Falcons -3.5

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Falcons -185, Texans +154

May 12

Point spread: Falcons -3

Moneyline: Falcons -150, Texans +130

Saints vs. Patriots

Sunday, October 1

Point spread: Patriots -1

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Patriots -115, Saints -105

Wednesday, September 27

Point spread: Patriots -1.5

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Patriots -125, Saints +105

May 12

Point spread: Patriots -3

Moneyline: Patriots -150, Saints +130

Giants vs. Dolphins

Sunday, October 1

Point spread: Dolphins -9.5

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Dolphins -500, Giants +380

Wednesday, September 27

Point spread: Dolphins -9.5

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Dolphins -500, Giants +380

May 12

Point spread: Dolphins -4.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -200, Giants +170

Eagles vs. Rams

Sunday, October 1

Point spread: Eagles -5.5

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Eagles -218, Rams +180

Wednesday, September 27

Point spread: Eagles -6

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Eagles -250, Rams +205

May 12

Point spread: Eagles -4.5

Moneyline: Eagles -200, Rams +170

Bengals vs. Cardinals

Sunday, October 1

Point spread: Bengals -5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Bengals -218, Cardinals +180

Wednesday, September 27

Point spread: Bengals -8.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Bengals -425, Cardinals +330

May 12

Point spread: Bengals -7.5

Moneyline: Bengals -340, Cardinals +280

Jets vs. Broncos

Sunday, October 1

Point spread: Broncos -3

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Broncos -142, Jets +120

Wednesday, September 27

Point spread: Broncos -3

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Broncos -166, Jets +140

May 12

Point spread: Jets -1

Moneyline: Jets -115, Broncos -105

Chiefs vs. Vikings

Sunday, October 1

Point spread: Chiefs -6

Point total: 52.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -258, Vikings +210

Wednesday, September 27

Point spread: Chiefs -6

Point total: 51.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -285, Vikings +230

May 12

Point spread: Chiefs -4

Moneyline: Chiefs -190, Vikings +160

Cowboys vs. 49ers

Sunday, October 1

Point spread: 49ers -3

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: 49ers -162, Cowboys +136

Wednesday, September 27

Point spread: 49ers -3

Point total: 45

Moneyline: 49ers -166, Cowboys +140

May 12

Point spread: 49ers -2

Moneyline: 49ers -125, Cowboys +105

Packers vs. Raiders

Sunday, October 1

Point spread: Raiders -1

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Raiders -115, Packers -105

Wednesday, September 27

Point spread: Packers -1

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Packers -115, Raiders -105

May 12

Point spread: Raiders -1.5

Moneyline: Raiders -120, Packers +100