Opening odds for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season

As Week 4 games begin to wrap up, we take an early look ahead to Week 5 of the NFL season. The Chicago Bears are still hunting for their first win of the season as they take on the Washington Commanders to kick off the week on Thursday Night Football. The Jacksonville Jaguars visit the Buffalo Bills in the 1:00 p.m. slot on Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings host the Kansas City Chiefs in the afternoon slot, and the Dallas Cowboys face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. The Green Bay Packers and the Las Vegas Raiders wrap things up on Monday.
Week 5 also marks the first bye week of the season. The Los Angeles Chargers, the Cleveland Browns, the Seattle Seahawks, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are all off this upcoming week.
DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled opening odds for all 18 weeks back in May after the schedule was released. Those were pulled once the regular season got underway and the sportsbook re-opened the lines for Week X with a lookahead line last week. Below, we’ve included the offseason opening odds, the lookahead line, and the current line once it re-opens.
Here’s our full list of Week 5 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update once the odds re-open Sunday evening.
Bears vs. Commanders
Sunday, October 1
Point spread: Commanders -4
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: Commanders -192, Bears +160
Wednesday, September 27
Point spread: Commanders -4.5
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Commanders -218, Bears +180
May 12
Point spread: Commanders -1.5
Moneyline: Commanders -120, Bears +100
Jaguars vs. Bills
Sunday, October 1
Point spread: Bills -4.5
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Bills -205, Jaguars +170
Wednesday, September 27
Point spread: Bills -4.5
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Bills -205, Jaguars +170
May 12
Point spread: Bills -3.5
Moneyline: Bills -170, Jaguars +145
Ravens vs. Steelers
Sunday, October 1
Point spread: Ravens -3
Point total: 40.5
Moneyline: Ravens -148, Steelers +124
Wednesday, September 27
Point spread: Ravens -2
Point total: 41.5
Moneyline: Ravens -125, Steelers +105
May 12
Point spread: Ravens -1
Moneyline: Ravens -115, Steelers -105
Panthers vs. Lions
Sunday, October 1
Point spread: Lions -7.5
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: Lions -340, Panthers +270
Wednesday, September 27
Point spread: Lions -7.5
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Lions -375, Panthers +295
May 12
Point spread: Lions -5
Moneyline: Lions -210, Panthers +180
Titans vs. Colts
Sunday, October 1
Point spread: Titans -1
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Both at -110
Wednesday, September 27
Point spread: Colts -1
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Colts -115, Titans -105
May 12
Point spread: Colts -1
Moneyline: Colts -115, Titans -105
Texans vs. Falcons
Sunday, October 1
Point spread: Falcons -2
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Falcons -125, Texans +105
Wednesday, September 27
Point spread: Falcons -3.5
Point total: 41.5
Moneyline: Falcons -185, Texans +154
May 12
Point spread: Falcons -3
Moneyline: Falcons -150, Texans +130
Saints vs. Patriots
Sunday, October 1
Point spread: Patriots -1
Point total: 40.5
Moneyline: Patriots -115, Saints -105
Wednesday, September 27
Point spread: Patriots -1.5
Point total: 40.5
Moneyline: Patriots -125, Saints +105
May 12
Point spread: Patriots -3
Moneyline: Patriots -150, Saints +130
Giants vs. Dolphins
Sunday, October 1
Point spread: Dolphins -9.5
Point total: 49
Moneyline: Dolphins -500, Giants +380
Wednesday, September 27
Point spread: Dolphins -9.5
Point total: 49
Moneyline: Dolphins -500, Giants +380
May 12
Point spread: Dolphins -4.5
Moneyline: Dolphins -200, Giants +170
Eagles vs. Rams
Sunday, October 1
Point spread: Eagles -5.5
Point total: 47
Moneyline: Eagles -218, Rams +180
Wednesday, September 27
Point spread: Eagles -6
Point total: 46.5
Moneyline: Eagles -250, Rams +205
May 12
Point spread: Eagles -4.5
Moneyline: Eagles -200, Rams +170
Bengals vs. Cardinals
Sunday, October 1
Point spread: Bengals -5
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Bengals -218, Cardinals +180
Wednesday, September 27
Point spread: Bengals -8.5
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Bengals -425, Cardinals +330
May 12
Point spread: Bengals -7.5
Moneyline: Bengals -340, Cardinals +280
Jets vs. Broncos
Sunday, October 1
Point spread: Broncos -3
Point total: 40.5
Moneyline: Broncos -142, Jets +120
Wednesday, September 27
Point spread: Broncos -3
Point total: 40
Moneyline: Broncos -166, Jets +140
May 12
Point spread: Jets -1
Moneyline: Jets -115, Broncos -105
Chiefs vs. Vikings
Sunday, October 1
Point spread: Chiefs -6
Point total: 52.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -258, Vikings +210
Wednesday, September 27
Point spread: Chiefs -6
Point total: 51.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -285, Vikings +230
May 12
Point spread: Chiefs -4
Moneyline: Chiefs -190, Vikings +160
Cowboys vs. 49ers
Sunday, October 1
Point spread: 49ers -3
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: 49ers -162, Cowboys +136
Wednesday, September 27
Point spread: 49ers -3
Point total: 45
Moneyline: 49ers -166, Cowboys +140
May 12
Point spread: 49ers -2
Moneyline: 49ers -125, Cowboys +105
Packers vs. Raiders
Sunday, October 1
Point spread: Raiders -1
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Raiders -115, Packers -105
Wednesday, September 27
Point spread: Packers -1
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Packers -115, Raiders -105
May 12
Point spread: Raiders -1.5
Moneyline: Raiders -120, Packers +100