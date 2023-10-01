Here’s how the public is betting Chiefs vs. Jets on Sunday Night Football in Week 4

The defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) are back on primetime with a Sunday Night Football clash against the New York Jets (1-2) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. This game was expected to feature quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers, but Rodgers’ season-ending Achilles injury changed plans for the Jets.

The Chiefs are 9-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and -425 on the moneyline

Sunday Night Football betting splits

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets

Chiefs -9 (88% of bets, 91% of handle)

At this point it just seems like the Jets have committed to making quarterback Zach Wilson look as inept as possible week to week. The offense is basically at a standstill with Wilson and until free-agent signing Trevor Siemian gets up to speed it shouldn’t be expected to improve. Given all the hoopla that Taylor Swift has brought since being seen with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, it makes sense that the Zach Wilson-Nathaniel Hackett offense is like one of her songs — Blank Space.

The Chiefs have had a slow start, but put up 41 points last week against the Chicago Bears. The Jets defense is miles better than the Bears, but they haven’t gotten a sack or a turnover in two weeks, so the opportunities for the Chiefs are there.

Over 41.5 (41% of bets, 59% of handle)

Interesting. The Jets haven’t hit 42 points in any of their games this season and the Chiefs have only done it once. The money coming in clearly has faith on Mahomes and the Chiefs’ ability to move the ball on the Jets and maybe the Kansas City’s defense forces Wilson into some turnovers to create short fields.

Chiefs +425 (90% of bets, 96% of handle)

The Chiefs winning this game outright seems like as much of a sure thing as the Dallas Cowboys beating the Arizona Cardinals last week... but that didn’t happen. This SHOULD happen as long as we’re aware that in the NFL anything can happen as long as the script says so, right? Seriously, there’s no reason to believe the Chiefs can’t hold off the Jets for four quarters and damn near the entire public agrees.